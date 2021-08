OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County Workforce New York is partnering with Amazon to offer a series of recruitment events to hire staff for the company’s new fulfillment center in Liverpool.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11, Amazon representatives will be at the OCWNY Career Center at 200 N. Second St. to meet applicants and answer questions.

The new facility in Liverpool is scheduled to open this fall and will be the largest Amazon fulfillment center in the world.