Oswego County WWII Vet received purple heart

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A special surprise ceremony happening Tuesday night to celebrate an Oswego County World War II Navy veteran as he received the purple heart.

“I didn’t do it myself, I just helped keep American free,” said the 92-year-old vet, Gilbert “Grover” Britton who received the honor for wounds he suffered in battle.

