Oswego County’s Restaurant Recovery program begins Friday

OSWEGO COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County has set aside $250,000 from the American Rescue Plan to launch its Restaurant Recovery dining program.

Beginning Friday, July 23, at 1 p.m. patrons can download vouchers to spend at more than 60 Oswego County restaurants. Vouchers come in the amounts of $25, $50 and $100.

Here’s how it will work:

Beginning at 1 p.m. Friday, people will be able to log on to the restaurant recovery website and download vouchers worth $25, $50 or $100.

The customer brings a voucher to a participating restaurant and pays cash for the face value of the voucher. The restaurant issues a restaurant gift card worth twice the value of the voucher, allowing the customer to double their money for dining out.

Restaurants then submit the required documents to the County Treasurer’s Office and receive reimbursement for the matching portion of the gift card value from the Treasurer’s Office.

“This program has the potential to generate a half a million dollars in business for Oswego County restaurants,” said County Legislature Chairman Jim Weatherup. “We want to do everything we can to support our local businesses. Governor Cuomo has finally relaxed many dining restrictions, and we encourage people to get out and enjoy a good meal at one of the many excellent restaurants in Oswego County.”

Vouchers amounting to a total value of $250,000 will be available while they last. Customers must redeem their vouchers at participating restaurants by August 6.

Gift cards are valid for three years. Customers must wait a minimum of 24 hours before using them.