OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the third time in three months, an Oswego duo has been arrested for selling heroin/fentanyl.

The Oswego City Drug Task Force, Oswego City Special Response team, and the Oswego County Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant on a home on West Albany Street, in the city of Oswego, on October 17.

Tracy A Roach, 43, and Keith W Goodway, 30, both of Oswego, were arrested after allegedly possessing 98 bags of heroin/fentanyl with the intent to sell.

Both were then charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree.

They both were processed at the Oswego City Police Department and were taken to the Oswego County CAP court to be held pending arraignment.

Roach was arraigned being placed on pre-trial release.

Goodway was arraigned and was remanded to the Oswego County Jail with no bail.

The arrests on October 17 follow previous investigations and arrests by the Oswego City Drug task force involving the same pair.

Previously, back on August 18 of this year, Roach and Goodway were arrested after a lengthy investigation involving the sale of narcotics in the city of Oswego.

As a result, a search warrant was sent out. From that search, Roach and Goodway were alleged to possess 51 bags of heroin/fentanyl with the intent to sell. They were both charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree.

Roach and Goodway were processed at the Oswego City Police Department and brought to Oswego County CAP court for arraignment. There, Roach was released on her own recognizance, and Goodway was sent to Oswego County Jail with no bail.

“Here, yet again, is another shining example of the state’s ‘bail reform’ laws allowing a pervasive spread of crime, including the sale of deadly heroin and fentanyl, throughout upstate communities,” said Mayor Billy Barlow.

During a separate investigation back on September 29 of this year, Roach was arraigned in Oswego County Court on four counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree and three counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the third degree.

“This individual has been allegedly caught three times selling large amounts of heroin and fentanyl in our community and allowed to walk free each time. Why?” Barlow continued.

Allegedly, she did sell heroin in the city of Oswego.

She was released on her own recognizance again.

Anyone with information about this investigation or others is encouraged to contact the Oswego Police Department at 315-326-1741. Calls will be kept confidential.