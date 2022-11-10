OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Randy Griffin, a longtime employee of the Oswego Fire Department has announced his upcoming retirement.

Griffin came to Oswego in early 2017 where he became the City’s 11th Fire Chief and the first Director of Emergency Management.

Griffin helped to reorganize the Fire Department into what it is today and helped to guide residents through the 2017 and 2019 flooding events.

He also aided in the Federal and State funded waterfront recovery which brought nearly $20 million to the City in Federal and State aid.

In 2022, Chief Griffin not only oversaw local response to the pandemic but also advised Federal Officials on local community needs across the United States.

Most recently Chief Griffin led the City’s response to the harbor oil spill with the U.S. Coast Guard, EPA, NOAA, NYS DEC, and facility leadership.

Griffin supervised the Departments upgrades in apparatus, facilities, and equipment, and updated hiring requirements to ensure the community had the utmost experienced employees in the region.

Along with the aforementioned upgrades, Griffin invested in firefighter safety and health through equipment, training, changes in operations, cancer screening, and the robotics program to protect both firefighters and police officers in the course of their duties.

“One of the best decisions I’ve made as Mayor was to bring Chief Griffin to the Oswego Fire Department. The Fire Department is now more efficient, effective, modernized, and respected because of Randy’s leadership, and has more capability than ever because of the expertise and professionalism, he brought to city government. I congratulate him on his retirement and thank him for his service to our community and for being a key figure in my administration and know he has prepared the department for many more years of continued success.” Oswego Mayor, Billy Barlow

Chief Griffin’s last day is November 18.