Oswego Fire Department retrieves ducklings from storm drain

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego Fire Department shared a post on Facebook Friday evening after firefighters were called to assist a mother duck and her ducklings.
The post reads:
“Oswego Firefighters were alerted by Public Works staff looking for assistance for a mother duck and her ducklings. Engine 1 firefighters, from the west side station, are familiar with this mom, as she only has one foot and sticks pretty close to Marine 1. Firefighters look out for her and her babies whenever we go underway to make sure they are clear. Today we were happy to help mom retrieve her babies when they fell into the storm drain. All were retrieved and quickly ran back to mom who oversaw the entire event. The family is safely back in the river.”Oswego Fire Department