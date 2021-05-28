Oswego Fire Department retrieves ducklings from storm drain

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- A woman from Montreal, Quebec has been arrested and charged after she sold and shipped wildlife skulls to a covert United States Fish and Wildlife Service special agent in Buffalo.

The 26-year-old Canadian woman, Vanessa Rondeau, owned and operated The Old Cavern Boutique in Montreal, which sold "a variety of unique curiosity and oddity items, many composed in whole or in part from wildlife," according to the United States Attorney's office.