OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Firefighters were busy on Friday morning when they responded to two separate fires before 12 p.m.

Firefighters responded to the first fire to Miner Road in Scriba around 4:30 a.m. as part of automatic aid since people were reportedly trapped. When firefighters arrived, they rescued someone who escaped to the roof and they rescued another person on the first floor. One of them was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Firefighters then responded to a second fire on West Third Street just after 11 a.m.

Workers there were repairing a second-floor roof and reported smoke and fire. Firefighters say that everyone was able to escape and there were no reported injuries.

Image courtesy of Joe Falcetti

Oswego Fire Chief Randy Griffin used the two fires as an opportunity to remind people of the importance of smoke detectors. “Fire in homes remains the number one place where deaths occur. Taking steps to prevent fires in the home and have working detectors can do a lot to limit the chances of suffering a death from fire in your family.”