Oswego-Fulton Farmers Market opens with a two-phased approach

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A two-phased approach to launch the 2020 Oswego-Fulton Farmers Market has been developed to promote shopper safety while supporting local farms.

Throughout the month of June, The Oswego and Fulton YMCAs will act as drop off locations during abbreviated Thursday afternoon and Saturday morning pick up hours.

The GOFCC will provide an online list with direct links to farm vendors contact information. Patrons are encouraged to contact farms ahead of time, but pre-ordering is not required.

“Pre-Order to Pick-up” Market – June 2020

Oswego Market Pick-up: June 4, 11, 18,25 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oswego YMCA, 265 W 1st Street



Fulton Market Pick-up: June 6, 13, 20, 27 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Fulton YMCA, 715 W Broadway



This new format will allow shoppers to pick up produce in a low crowd, controlled environment. Patrons will be directed by GOFCC and YMCA staff to leave immediately upon purchasing food.

Additionally, sign-in, social distancing, hand washing and personal protective equipment (including masks) will be worn by staff and patrons at all times during hours.

“Traditional Market” July 2020 – October 2020

Beginning Thursday, July 12, in Oswego (West 1st Street) and Saturday, July 14 in Fulton (Canal Landing Parking Lot), the markets will move to their traditional locations and operations, unless state guidelines change.

Market times will be announced later in June.

Similar to phase 1, sign in, social distancing, hand washing, and personal protective equipment protocols will be enforced at all times during hours.

Customers will not be allowed to touch produce and vendors will be spaced in accordance with safe operational guidelines.

Visit www.OswegoFultonChamber.com for more information.