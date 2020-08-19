Oswego grants Oswego Cinema 7 movie theater $80K for renovations

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego is giving one of their cinemas $80,000 for renovations.

The grant money is going toward an iconic staple downtown: Oswego Cinema 7 located at 138 West Second Street.

The city funding will be used to refurbish and relight the existing marquee sign, revive the exterior ticket window and replace fireproof doors, among other things.

Construction is set to begin immediately and will last into October.