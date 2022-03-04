OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced on Friday the return of the Fourth of July Independence Day Parade and Harborfest. Both events were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.

“We are extremely excited to bring back our traditional Independence Day Parade in 2022,” said Mayor Barlow. “Our Independence Day celebration and annual Harborfest event are marquee events for the community,” he added. Harborfest, a free outdoor music festival, usually attracts around 75,000 people, according to the mayor’s office.

The Fourth of July Independence Day Parade will happen on Sunday, July 3, at 1 p.m. and begins at Liberty Street. The city will also host another block party after the parade featuring live music from Ruby Shooz, free children’s activities, outdoor dining, and a fireworks show on the Oswego River.

Harborfest will take place from Thursday, July 28, to Sunday, July 31, and will be highlighted by a Grucci firework display on Saturday evening, over Oswego Harbor. Grucci holds the world record for largest fireworks display and has provided fireworks for events like the 2019 America’s Party in Las Vegas.

If you are an individual or organization that wants to participate in the Fourth of July Independence Day Parade, you can email amurphy@oswegony.org, call (315) 343-3795, or apply on oswegony.org. The deadline for applications is June 10. There will also be a competition with cash prizes for categories like best float, most patriotic float, and most creative float.

The mayor’s office adds that a comprehensive event program and schedule for Harborfest 2022 will be announced in the coming weeks. If you are interested in becoming a vendor or volunteer for Harborfest, you can visit oswegoharborfest.com.