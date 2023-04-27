OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Bee Gees, AC/DC and Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac tribute bands will all be performing at Oswego’s Harborfest this year.

Harborfest begins Thursday, July 27, and goes all the way through Sunday, July 30.

With a plethora of performances, you can find The New York Bee Gees on Thursday night, BONFIRE – A Tribute to AC/DC on Saturday night and Gold Dust Woman – A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks on Sunday evening.

“We’re ‘Thunderstruck’ that we can bring these great shows to Harborfest this year. When you come, don’t bother sitting down because ‘You Should Be Dancing.’ In fact, these shows are ‘Dreams’ come true for music fans,” said Dan Harrington, Executive Director.

All performances are free of charge.

The full lineup for the Breitbeck Park Stage, with performance times to be announced, is:

Thursday, July 27:

6:30 p.m. – Grit N Grace, sponsored by Oswego Quality Carpet

8:15 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies

8:30 p.m. – New York Bee Gees Tribute, sponsored by Eagle Beverage

Friday, July 28:

11:00 a.m. – Peppa Pig

Time TBA – National touring show to be announced

Saturday, July 29:

1:15 p.m. – Little Queen

3:15 p.m. – The Arcade – a tribute to the 80s

5:30 p.m. – The Billionaires, sponsored by PAC & Associates of Oswego, Inc.

8:00 p.m. – Chris Taylor & the Custom Taylor Band, sponsored by Century 21 Galloway Realty

9:30 p.m. – Harborfest Fireworks Spectacular, sponsored by Pathfinder Bank

10:00 p.m. – BONFIRE – A Tribute to AC/DC, sponsored by Harbor Eye Associates

Sunday, July 30: