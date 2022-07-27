OSWEGO N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Oswego Harborfest is back and better than ever! The event is one of New York State’s largest free music festivals and organizers expect almost 75,000 people to attend over the course of four days. The festival starts on Thursday, July 28, and lasts until Sunday, July 31, with the exception of the Midway Carnival that opens on the evening of Wednesday, July 27.
Harborfest takes place across multiple venues in Oswego and includes East Park (Washington Square), West Park (Franklin Square), Breitbeck Park, Veterans Memorial Park, and the east end of Lake Street, where the Midway will operate.
Each location will have music, food, and entertainment for the whole family. Read on to see what to check out this weekend and answers to some frequently asked questions about the event.
West Park (Franklin Square)
What: Children’s Parade
When: 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 29
The Oswego Harborfest will host a children’s parade on Friday, July 29, for kids and their parents to join! The parade will begin at West Park and travel along West Fifth Street to Lake Street. The parade will feature the Shadow Players, the Catskill Puppets, and the Super DIRT Week pace car.
The parade will end at Breitbeck Park and fesitivities will resume there. You can see what attractions will be offered below.
Breitbeck Park
What: Music, Food, Entertainment
When: Thursday to Sunday
Breitbeck Park offers serene views of Lake Ontario and scenic sunsets. The park boasts plenty of space for relaxing and entertainment and will be one of the main locations for Harborfest. The park will have music, food, and other attractions each day of the festival!
Music:
Thursday, July 28
|Dangerous Type
|Show starts at 6:30 p.m.
|The Motowners
|Show starts at 8:30 p.m.
Friday, July 29
|Hard Promises
|Starts at 7 p.m.
|The Fabulous Thunderbirds
|Starts at 9:15 p.m.
|Stan Colella Orchestra
|Starts at 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 30
|Grits N Grace
|Starts at 1:15 p.m.
|Little Queen
|Starts at 3:15 p.m.
|REV
|Starts at 5:30 p.m.
|Scars & Stripes
|Starts at 8 p.m.
|off the Reservation
|Starts at 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 31
|Diana Jacobs Band
|Starts at 1:30 p.m.
|Infinity
|Starts at 3:15 p.m.
|Takin’ It To The Streets
|Starts at 5 p.m.
Other Attractions
- Johnny Peers & the Muttville Comix – Friday through Sunday, three shows daily
This show offers “slapstick comedy like no other” as Johnny leads over a dozen dogs through challenging and hilarious tricks. The show is great for dog lovers everywhere and most of the animals have been rescued from shelters or pounds.
- The Altman Science Bubble Experience – Friday after the Children’s Parade
This show offers plenty of activities for kids involving the magic of massive soap bubbles.
- Catskill Puppet Theater Performance – Friday at 12:30 p.m.
The Catskill Puppet Theater provides delightful original musical productions on a variety of themes with vibrant and colorful sets. The stories address important issues for people of all ages.
- The Shadow Players – Friday through Sunday
This ensemble-based theatre company has put on dozens of shows and will surely provide great entertainment each day.
- Squawk: The Amazing Bird Show – Friday and Saturday only, two shows each day
This one-of-a-kind show is an hour long production filled with “amazing tricks, great talkers, and lots of fun and laughs suitable for the entire family.”
- The REV Theatre Co. – Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
This group will perform The Fisherman and His Wife.
- The Price Chopper “Hopper” – Saturday and Sunday
This bounce house will provide endless entertainment for the young ones.
- Spectacular Fireworks Show – Saturday at 9:30 p.m.
This state-of-the-art fireworks show by Grucci will blow you out of the water.
East Park (Washington Square)
What: Jazz and Blues music, Vendors
When: Thursday to Sunday
East Park (Washington Square) is a “lovely, tree-lined setting.” This park will feature jazz and blues music all weekend, along with plenty of local vendors and food to enjoy!
Music:
Friday, July 29
|Dam Dog
|Show starts at 1:30 p.m.
|Funky Blu Roots Band
|Show starts at 3:45 p.m.
|Steve Grills & The Roadmasters
|Show starts at 6 p.m.
|Regina Bonelli Blues
|Show starts at 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, July 30
|Grupo Pagan
|Starts at 1:15 p.m.
|The Sacci Band
|Starts at 3:30 p.m.
|ENROSE
|Starts at 5:45 p.m.
|Regina Bonelli Blues
|Starts at 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 31
|The Town Pants
|Starts at 2 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Park
What: Music
When: Friday to Sunday
Veterans Memorial Park is home to Veterans Stage, where the Oswego Summer 2022 Concert Series is each week. The park offers a nice place to relax between events and will be a great spot to appreciate the fireworks.
Music:
Friday, July 29
|Double V’s
|Show starts at 2 p.m.
|Ruddy Well Band
|Show starts at 4 p.m.
|The Cousins
|Show starts at 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 30
|Colleen Kattau and Dos XX
|Show starts at 1:30 p.m.
|The Jess Novak Band
|Show starts at 3:30 p.m.
|Mike Davis & The Laughing Buddha Episodes
|Show starts at 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 31
|McConnell/Caruso/Carpentier
|Show starts at 1 p.m.
|Frosbite Blue
|Show starts at 2:30 p.m.
Fireworks
Where: Over the water
When: July 30 at 9:30 p.m.
This fireworks show is a world class display of power by Grucci, who holds the Guinness World Record for “Largest Fireworks Display” and “Largest Pyrotechnic Image.” Their fireworks have been shown in famous performances, Olympic Games, and presidental inauguarations. This show won’t be one you want to miss!
Best viewing locations:
The fireworks will be simulcast on Dinosaur Radio at 103.9 FM.
The Midway
What: Carnival games and rides
When: Wednesday to Sunday
The Midway Carnival will be open throughout the festival and is stationed right by the U.S. Coast Guard Station on Lake Street. The carnival is run by Dreamland Amusements.
Hours of Operation:
|Wednesday
|5 – 10 p.m.
|Thursday
|5 – 10 p.m.
|Friday
|5 – 11 p.m.
|Saturday
|12 – 10 p.m.
|Sunday
|12 – 10 p.m.
Cost:
- Rides will cost either 2, 3, 4 or 5 tickets — or use an unlimited ride wristband
- Tickets are $1.50
- 20 tickets for $30
- 50 tickets for $60
Unlimited ride wristbands can be purchased for riders 3 ft. or taller on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday for $25 or for on Saturday for $30. You can buy them online. You can buy three wristbands and get one free for $75 until Wednesday, July 27 at 5 p.m.
Frequently Asked Questions
Where is parking?
Since the festival is located in the City of Oswego, there are plenty of spots for parking — but you should be prepared to pay for private lot parking if you can’t find a spot on the street.
If you don’t want to pay for parking, you can park for free at the Oswego Speedway.
If you need handicap parking, you can try the parking lot in Breitbeck Park or in any of the handicap spots in the city.
Is there a shuttle service?
Shuttle buses travel between Oswego Speedway and festival venues. You can purchase a shuttle button for $5, which offers shuttle rides for the entire weekend.
Shuttle bus schedule:
|Thursday
|5 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|Friday
|11 a.m. – Midnight
|Saturday
|11 a.m. – Midnight
|Sunday
|11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Oswego Speedway is also offering NASCAR driving experiences on Saturday, July 30.
Should I bring a chair?
Yes, if you plan to sit and enjoy music.
Can I bring my pet?
The only animals allowed are guide dogs and service animals.
What’s the smoking policy?
Smoking and vaping are banned in all City of Oswego public places.
Are bikes, skateboards, and scooters allowed?
For safety reasons, bikes, skaetboards, and scooters are not allowed.
What if I want to take my boat?
Docking is limited during Harborfest because of the large amount of boat traffic, so Oswego Harborfest asks boaters to obey boating restrictions by waterfront authority. For docking information, call (315) 343-8430 or (315) 342-8167.