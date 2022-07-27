OSWEGO N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Oswego Harborfest is back and better than ever! The event is one of New York State’s largest free music festivals and organizers expect almost 75,000 people to attend over the course of four days. The festival starts on Thursday, July 28, and lasts until Sunday, July 31, with the exception of the Midway Carnival that opens on the evening of Wednesday, July 27.

Harborfest takes place across multiple venues in Oswego and includes East Park (Washington Square), West Park (Franklin Square), Breitbeck Park, Veterans Memorial Park, and the east end of Lake Street, where the Midway will operate.

Each location will have music, food, and entertainment for the whole family. Read on to see what to check out this weekend and answers to some frequently asked questions about the event.

West Park (Franklin Square)

What: Children’s Parade

When: 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 29

The Oswego Harborfest will host a children’s parade on Friday, July 29, for kids and their parents to join! The parade will begin at West Park and travel along West Fifth Street to Lake Street. The parade will feature the Shadow Players, the Catskill Puppets, and the Super DIRT Week pace car.

The parade will end at Breitbeck Park and fesitivities will resume there. You can see what attractions will be offered below.

Breitbeck Park

What: Music, Food, Entertainment

When: Thursday to Sunday

Breitbeck Park offers serene views of Lake Ontario and scenic sunsets. The park boasts plenty of space for relaxing and entertainment and will be one of the main locations for Harborfest. The park will have music, food, and other attractions each day of the festival!

Music:

Thursday, July 28

Dangerous Type Show starts at 6:30 p.m. The Motowners Show starts at 8:30 p.m. Shows and times

Friday, July 29

Hard Promises Starts at 7 p.m. The Fabulous Thunderbirds Starts at 9:15 p.m. Stan Colella Orchestra Starts at 9:30 p.m. Shows and times

Saturday, July 30

Grits N Grace Starts at 1:15 p.m. Little Queen Starts at 3:15 p.m. REV Starts at 5:30 p.m. Scars & Stripes Starts at 8 p.m. off the Reservation Starts at 10 p.m. Shows and times

Sunday, July 31

Diana Jacobs Band Starts at 1:30 p.m. Infinity Starts at 3:15 p.m. Takin’ It To The Streets Starts at 5 p.m. Shows and times

Other Attractions

Johnny Peers & the Muttville Comix – Friday through Sunday, three shows daily

This show offers “slapstick comedy like no other” as Johnny leads over a dozen dogs through challenging and hilarious tricks. The show is great for dog lovers everywhere and most of the animals have been rescued from shelters or pounds.

– Friday through Sunday, three shows daily This show offers “slapstick comedy like no other” as Johnny leads over a dozen dogs through challenging and hilarious tricks. The show is great for dog lovers everywhere and most of the animals have been rescued from shelters or pounds. The Altman Science Bubble Experience – Friday after the Children’s Parade

This show offers plenty of activities for kids involving the magic of massive soap bubbles.

Friday after the Children’s Parade This show offers plenty of activities for kids involving the magic of massive soap bubbles. Catskill Puppet Theater Performance – Friday at 12:30 p.m.

The Catskill Puppet Theater provides delightful original musical productions on a variety of themes with vibrant and colorful sets. The stories address important issues for people of all ages.

– Friday at 12:30 p.m. The Catskill Puppet Theater provides delightful original musical productions on a variety of themes with vibrant and colorful sets. The stories address important issues for people of all ages. The Shadow Players – Friday through Sunday

This ensemble-based theatre company has put on dozens of shows and will surely provide great entertainment each day.

– Friday through Sunday This ensemble-based theatre company has put on dozens of shows and will surely provide great entertainment each day. Squawk: The Amazing Bird Show – Friday and Saturday only, two shows each day

This one-of-a-kind show is an hour long production filled with “amazing tricks, great talkers, and lots of fun and laughs suitable for the entire family.”

– Friday and Saturday only, two shows each day This one-of-a-kind show is an hour long production filled with “amazing tricks, great talkers, and lots of fun and laughs suitable for the entire family.” The REV Theatre Co. – Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

This group will perform The Fisherman and His Wife.

– Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. This group will perform The Fisherman and His Wife. The Price Chopper “Hopper” – Saturday and Sunday

This bounce house will provide endless entertainment for the young ones.

– Saturday and Sunday This bounce house will provide endless entertainment for the young ones. Spectacular Fireworks Show – Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

This state-of-the-art fireworks show by Grucci will blow you out of the water.

East Park (Washington Square)

What: Jazz and Blues music, Vendors

When: Thursday to Sunday

East Park (Washington Square) is a “lovely, tree-lined setting.” This park will feature jazz and blues music all weekend, along with plenty of local vendors and food to enjoy!

Music:

Friday, July 29

Dam Dog Show starts at 1:30 p.m. Funky Blu Roots Band Show starts at 3:45 p.m. Steve Grills & The Roadmasters Show starts at 6 p.m. Regina Bonelli Blues Show starts at 8:15 p.m. Shows and times

Saturday, July 30

Grupo Pagan Starts at 1:15 p.m. The Sacci Band Starts at 3:30 p.m. ENROSE Starts at 5:45 p.m. Regina Bonelli Blues Starts at 8 p.m. Shows and times

Sunday, July 31

The Town Pants Starts at 2 p.m. Show and time

Veterans Memorial Park

What: Music

When: Friday to Sunday

Veterans Memorial Park is home to Veterans Stage, where the Oswego Summer 2022 Concert Series is each week. The park offers a nice place to relax between events and will be a great spot to appreciate the fireworks.

Music:

Friday, July 29

Double V’s Show starts at 2 p.m. Ruddy Well Band Show starts at 4 p.m. The Cousins Show starts at 7 p.m. Shows and times

Saturday, July 30

Colleen Kattau and Dos XX Show starts at 1:30 p.m. The Jess Novak Band Show starts at 3:30 p.m. Mike Davis & The Laughing Buddha Episodes Show starts at 5:30 p.m. Shows and times

Sunday, July 31

McConnell/Caruso/Carpentier Show starts at 1 p.m. Frosbite Blue Show starts at 2:30 p.m. Shows and times

Fireworks

Where: Over the water

When: July 30 at 9:30 p.m.

This fireworks show is a world class display of power by Grucci, who holds the Guinness World Record for “Largest Fireworks Display” and “Largest Pyrotechnic Image.” Their fireworks have been shown in famous performances, Olympic Games, and presidental inauguarations. This show won’t be one you want to miss!

Best viewing locations:

The fireworks will be simulcast on Dinosaur Radio at 103.9 FM.

The Midway

What: Carnival games and rides

When: Wednesday to Sunday

The Midway Carnival will be open throughout the festival and is stationed right by the U.S. Coast Guard Station on Lake Street. The carnival is run by Dreamland Amusements.

Hours of Operation:

Wednesday 5 – 10 p.m. Thursday 5 – 10 p.m. Friday 5 – 11 p.m. Saturday 12 – 10 p.m. Sunday 12 – 10 p.m. Times

Cost:

Rides will cost either 2, 3, 4 or 5 tickets — or use an unlimited ride wristband

Tickets are $1.50

20 tickets for $30

50 tickets for $60

Unlimited ride wristbands can be purchased for riders 3 ft. or taller on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday for $25 or for on Saturday for $30. You can buy them online. You can buy three wristbands and get one free for $75 until Wednesday, July 27 at 5 p.m.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is parking?

Since the festival is located in the City of Oswego, there are plenty of spots for parking — but you should be prepared to pay for private lot parking if you can’t find a spot on the street.

If you don’t want to pay for parking, you can park for free at the Oswego Speedway.

If you need handicap parking, you can try the parking lot in Breitbeck Park or in any of the handicap spots in the city.

Is there a shuttle service?

Shuttle buses travel between Oswego Speedway and festival venues. You can purchase a shuttle button for $5, which offers shuttle rides for the entire weekend.

Shuttle bus schedule:

Thursday 5 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Friday 11 a.m. – Midnight Saturday 11 a.m. – Midnight Sunday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Times

Oswego Speedway is also offering NASCAR driving experiences on Saturday, July 30.

Should I bring a chair?

Yes, if you plan to sit and enjoy music.

Can I bring my pet?

The only animals allowed are guide dogs and service animals.

What’s the smoking policy?

Smoking and vaping are banned in all City of Oswego public places.

Are bikes, skateboards, and scooters allowed?

For safety reasons, bikes, skaetboards, and scooters are not allowed.

What if I want to take my boat?

Docking is limited during Harborfest because of the large amount of boat traffic, so Oswego Harborfest asks boaters to obey boating restrictions by waterfront authority. For docking information, call (315) 343-8430 or (315) 342-8167.