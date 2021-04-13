Oswego Health Department to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Fulton on April 17th

FILE — In this March 31, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, in Uniondale, N.Y. U.S. health regulators on Tuesday, April 13, is recommending a “pause” in using the vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

OSWEGO, N.Y.(WSYR-TV)–The Oswego Health Department is now taking appointments for patients over the age of 18 to get their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Saturday, April 17th from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at G. Ray Bodley High School, 6 William Gillard Drive, Fulton N.Y. The Moderna vaccine comes in two doses, and patients will be able to receive their second dose on May 15th at the same location.

To prepare for their appointments, the health department advises to hydrate well beforehand, as well as bring proof of vaccine eligibility, such as an ID for proof of age or employment or a note from a doctor. Those without proof of eligibility will not be vaccinated. Patients are also advised to eat beforehand and wear loose, comfortable clothing.

Vaccine appointments are also available at the fairgrounds.

For more information on the three COVID-19 vaccines, visit vaccinehealth.health.gov, and to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated, Oswego residents should visit Oswegocounty.com

Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities Inc. are also partnering with the health department to offer free transportation to vaccine sites around the city. Transportation is available Monday to Saturday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. To schedule transportation ahead of time, call 315-598-1514.