Oswego Health increases starting hourly rate to $15

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Health has increased its starting hourly rate to $15.00, which is their new minimum. This comes after New York State announced it would raise the minimum wage from $12.50 to $13.20 effective January 1, 2022.

The recent staffing challenges are impacting all industries, especially healthcare and long-term care. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to find people willing to work in the medical field. Oswego Health is one of Oswego County’s largest employers, with over 1,200 employees.

This change in starting rate impacts several positions at Oswego Health, including nursing assistants, certified nurse aids, environmental service techs, house keeping, unit helpers and other positions. Oswego Health says this wage increase is an effort to recruit new employees, as well as show appreciation to its current employees.

“We want to continue our philosophy of paying them a fair wage for the great work that they do and we really made this decision to go above and beyond what the minimum wage was. It goes up to $13.20 across the state in January and we said you know what, let’s do something more here. Let’s really show our employees how we feel and show them we want to pay them a fair wage for the great work they do,” says Marq Brown, VP of Human Resources.

Oswego Health says their staffing is stable right now, and they are able to give the care that’s needed to their patients. But they are still looking to hire.

“Across the board we are looking for positions, certainly for registered nurses, nursing assistants, CT tech, ultra sound techs, people that work in the back office. We have positions open everywhere,” says Michael Harlovic, President and CEO at Oswego Health.

Click here for more details about Oswego Health.