Oswego Health now offering telemedicine to patients

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As we all get used to practicing social distancing, Oswego Health is doing the same and now offering telemedicine as a way to see patients and deliver care for them without leaving home.

Across the healthcare system, including the three Oswego Health primary care practices and all specialty services, patients can now consider telemedicine options.

With the use of telemedicine, patients can communicate with their provider through secure video chats. Patients can expect a phone call from the staff to ensure that they are ready for the call. The provider will then establish a video link via secure technology that allows real-time two-way communication.

“Telemedicine allows us to still care for our patients during this trying time and ensures that patients with respiratory illness are not seen in the office to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Chief Medical Officer, Duane Tull, MD

Patients displaying symptoms of COVID-19 such as shortness of breath, fatigue, or fever should contact their doctor immediately and stay home.

For more information visit OswegoHealth.org.

