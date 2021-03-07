Oswego Health reports zero COVID-19 patients across all facilities

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been a year full of tragedy and loss battling the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Oswego Health facilities are inching closer to the light at the end of a very dark tunnel.

For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, all 17 of its facilities are reporting zero COVID-19 patients, including the Oswego Hospital.

It’s a milestone that two healthcare heroes who’ve been working on the frontlines day in and day out say the good news couldn’t come soon enough.

Ryan French is the director of the intensive care unit and respiratory therapy of Oswego Health, and Leroy Valentine is the director of emergency services.

“Having no COVID patients is the second breath of fresh air that I’ve taken all year,” – Ryan French





Oswego Health

“We started seeing cases dwindle down in the emergency department kind of gradually, but I think the last couple of weeks we noticed we’re not getting as many of the sicker COVID type patients,” Valentine explained.

However, just because there aren’t any current patients, French and Valentine both agree we can’t let our guard down.

“It’s a breath of fresh air but then we’re still on the ready because coronavirus isn’t gone. It’s not over,” French said.

While they’re ready to tackle any future challenge, French and Valentine are reminding all of us to remember the basics such as masking, social distancing and sanitizing.

But for now, they’re celebrating this major breakthrough.

There was a point where every single room in the intensive care unit had pink isolation signs all over the doors. Just to walk in the unit and it might be silly but to say, ‘look! There’s no pink,’ you have to celebrate the little things and you know, when you don’t see those pink isolation signs all over the door, it’s a good feeling. Ryan French, Director, Intensive Care Unit/Respiratory Therapy, Oswego Health

Each frontline worker is using this as motivation to keep pushing forward.

NO COVID PATIENTS: @oswegohealth facilities are inching closer to the light at the end of the tunnel.



After a year of the pandemic, all of Oswego Health's facilities have ZERO #COVID19 patients!



I hear from two frontline workers tonight on @NewsChannel9 at 6 & 11.#LocalSYR pic.twitter.com/KAqvbi2Ntn — 𝐀𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 (@AdrienneSmithTV) March 7, 2021

To learn more about Oswego Health, click here.