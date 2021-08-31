Oswego Health suspends visitation at Oswego Hospital

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Health has suspended visitation at Oswego Hospital, according to Oswego Health’s website.

The website says this is to further protect patients and staff.

The full statement reads:

As Oswego County is starting to see an increase in COVID-19 and especially what appears an increase in the Delta Variant which seems more highly passable, Oswego Health has made the cautious decision to suspend visitation to the hospital starting Monday, August 30, 2021.

When deemed medically necessary, one support person will be permitted to accompany a patient for outpatient services only. This includes appointments for laboratory services, radiology, medical imaging, primary care, and specialty outpatient services. For inpatient services, exceptions to visitation restrictions remain one support person will be allowed for delivering OB mothers; children under the age of 18; patients with confusion, altered mental status, or developmental delays; and end-of-life patients. Also, patients needing surgery will be offered support through the guidance of a surgical navigator.

It is also important to realize that both the patient and their support person will need to undergo the enhanced COVID-19 screening before entering any Oswego Health facility.

Oswego Health