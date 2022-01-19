Oswego Health to be in a documentary that will air across the country

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Health, along with many other healthcare facilities across the country, have battled the pandemic for the past two years. They are one of 12 healthcare facilities being featured in a documentary called “Frontline Heroes.”

Katie Pagliaroli is the Vice President of Clinical Services and Integrated Healthcare at Oswego Health. She’s been a nurse for 20 years and she says the last two years have been challenging. “I asked myself many times over the course of two years, can I do this and how am I going to do this? And there was so much information coming at us, day after day and things were changing.”

Pagliaroli worked hard through pandemic and got promotions because of her dedication. She’s excited to help tell the story of Oswego Health. “It makes us feel like all of the work that we are doing and continue to do throughout this pandemic is recognized and is really a tribute to our staff and our community and how well we come together.”

She says their main priority is taking care of the patients, and they wouldn’t be able to do it without all the staff. “One of the questions I was asked during the documentary was, what motivates you and what engages and makes you enthusiastic to come to work everyday? And the staff are the answer.”

She says each day, they’re faced with new challenges like rules changing, more information coming to them, and having to change roles on the fly.

The documentary is scheduled to air on CNN, MSNBC, and Discovery some time in Spring 2022.