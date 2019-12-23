Oswego Health to construct pediatric-friendly emergency room

OSWEGO COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Health is now designing a pediatric-friendly emergency room with help from the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says children’s pain is often underestimated in emergency departments because kids may have difficulty conveying how severe their symptoms are, and the general anxiety of being in an emergency room doesn’t help.

Creating a welcoming atmosphere is one way Oswego Health can make its youngest patients as comfortable as possible.

Renovations will start in the new year.

