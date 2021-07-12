Oswego healthcare providers roll out vaccine incentive prize drawing for 12 to 25-year-olds

Jack Reed, 13, receives his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by Dr. David Wahl, who is retired but came to help with the vaccination clinic, Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Vail Health Hospital in Vail, Colo. The Pfizer vaccine was approved for children 12-15-years-old(Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP)

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A group of local healthcare providers in Oswego County are teaming up to help encourage more young people to get vaccinated by rolling out a new incentive program targeting 12 to 25-year-olds.

The United Way of Greater Oswego County is partnering with Connextcare, the Oswego County Health Department, and Pulaski Urgent Care to offer prize drawings.

Anyone 12 to 25-years-old who gets vaccinated at one of those locations can enter to win an Apple iPad Air, a $250 Walmart or Amazon gift card, or a $100 Oswego Cinema gift card.

Those prizes will be handed out at each drawing, happening July 30, August 27, and September 17.

You can enter starting July 12.