Oswego healthcare providers roll out vaccine incentive prize drawing for 12 to 25-year-olds

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A group of local healthcare providers in Oswego County are teaming up to help encourage more young people to get vaccinated by rolling out a new incentive program targeting 12 to 25-year-olds.
The United Way of Greater Oswego County is partnering with Connextcare, the Oswego County Health Department, and Pulaski Urgent Care to offer prize drawings.
Anyone 12 to 25-years-old who gets vaccinated at one of those locations can enter to win an Apple iPad Air, a $250 Walmart or Amazon gift card, or a $100 Oswego Cinema gift card.
Those prizes will be handed out at each drawing, happening July 30, August 27, and September 17.
You can enter starting July 12.