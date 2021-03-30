Oswego ‘Heroes for Neighbors’ program aims to help frontline workers and first responders buy homes

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new program launched in Oswego is helping frontline workers and first responders purchase homes.

The “Heroes for Neighbors” program is a partnership between the City of Oswego and Pathfinder Bank that will use $100,000 in funds supported by the federal government’s American Rescue Plan.

Eligible participants can receive up to $5,000 in credit to cover closing costs associated with the purchase of a residential, single-family home in the City of Oswego. Registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, doctors, firefighters, police officers, and active members of the military are all eligible.

Mayor Billy Barlow first announced the creation of the “Heroes as Neighbors” Program during his 2021 State of the City Address in January as a strategy to attract more families and professionals to live in city neighborhoods, while acknowledging and thanking the essential, frontline workers who lead the community through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The ‘Heroes as Neighbors’ program acknowledges our frontline workers and first responders for their continued heroic service during the COVID-19 pandemic while serving as an incentivize to encourage families and young professionals to not only work here in Oswego, but to live here in Oswego,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “Closing costs can quickly accumulate, surprising young professionals when they go to close on a home. It can mean the difference between buying or renting, moving or staying put. The ‘Heroes as Neighbors’ program can be that extra nudge to capture more young professionals and families to consider staying or moving to Oswego and serves as a gesture of appreciation for the work they do.”

Thomas Schneider, President and CEO of Pathfinder Bank said, “we are both grateful and humbled by the hard work, bravery and selflessness our frontline workers show during this extraordinary time of need. The “Heroes as Neighbors” Program is one small way Pathfinder Bank is saying ‘thank you’ to our community heroes who continue to serve during the pandemic. We now, in return, are honored to help those who have helped us. We are appreciative of our partnership with Mayor Barlow and our ability to work together to serve our communities.”

In 2018, the City of Oswego launched the Resident Recruitment Initiative, a comprehensive partnership with major area employers to educate employees who work in Oswego about the community in an effort to encourage local home buying. Local major employers include Oswego Health located in downtown Oswego, along with several nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Individuals who think they may be eligible for the “Heroes as Neighbors” Program should contact Economic Development Director Nathan Emmons at the City of Oswego Office of Economic Development at 315-343-3795 or 44 East Bridge Street. A preliminary eligibility application is available at https://www.oswegony.org/government/heroes-as-neighbors-application-1. Applications will be accepted starting April 1st. Closing costs credit through the program will not exceed $5,000 and the property will need to be purchased after May 1st, 2021, and be owner-occupied to qualify.