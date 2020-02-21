Oswego holds open discussion on New York bail reform

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York bail reform laws continue to be a hot topic across New York State.
Thursday night, Oswego County and City of Oswego officials held an open conversation discussing the impact that discovery and bail reform laws have had on local law enforcement.
Oswego City Mayor Billy Barlow was joined by District Attorney Greg Oakes, and the new Oswego Police Chief Phil Cady.
The reform prohibits criminal courts from setting cash bail for most misdemeanors and non-violent felonies.
“It’s been incredibly difficult to meet all of the demands with the new discovery requirements, the legislature has imposed so many obligations on us in such a short time period that we’re working countless hours trying to keep up,” Oakes said.
You can see the full interview below.
