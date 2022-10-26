SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — $98,694.36 will be paid by Oswego Hospital for wrongly billing Medicare and Medicaid mental healthcare services.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Oswego Hospital has violated the following False Claims Act by:

Improperly billing Medicare and Medicaid for outpatient mental healthcare services that were rendered by an unsupervised LMSW Improperly billing Medicaid for outpatient mental healthcare services rendered by another LMSW for which Oswego Hospital could not provide documentation to support those claims.

“The integrity and strength of our federal healthcare system on accurate and honest billing for services that are provided by qualified health workers,” said United States Attorney Carla Freedman. “We will continue to use the False Claims Act to hold healthcare providers accountable when their billing practice do not meet this standard.”

In April 2019, a whistleblower filed a qui tam complaint investigation in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York, in which the False Claim Act required the United States to investigate the allegations.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the following steps were to choose whether to intervene and take over action or not intervene and let the relator continue with the litigation on behalf of the United States.

In this case, the relator will receive $19,738.87 of the settlement proceeds.