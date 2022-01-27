Oswego hosting a drive-thru booster clinic in February

(WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego has partnered with Wayne Drugs to host a drive-thru COVID-19 booster clinic Saturday, February 5, 2022.

The clinic, which will be held at the East Side Fire Station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., is offering Moderna boosters, but those who had Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson as their original vaccination shots can still get the Moderna booster.

“The City of Oswego is pleased to once again partner with local pharmacy Wayne Drugs to bring more accessible and frequent opportunities for Oswego residents to get boosted or vaccinated for COVID-19. By using a drive-thru vaccination system at the Oswego Fire Department, we create a very easy vaccination system open for walk-ins on a Saturday for those who may not have yet had a chance to get boosted or receive an initial vaccination.” Mayor Billy Barlow

The clinic will offer Moderna booster shots to those who are 18+. Those who have had Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson as their original vaccination are all compatible with the Moderna as their Booster. Eligibility goes as follows:

Johnson & Johnson: 2 months after initial dose

Moderna: 5 months after 2nd dose

Pfizer: 5 months after 2nd dose

Individuals getting boosted should bring their original vaccine card, insurance card, and a valid ID. The clinic will also offer initial first and second-dose Moderna vaccinations. Individuals receiving their initial vaccine will need to bring an insurance card and a valid ID.

Walk-ins are welcome, but scheduled appointments are encouraged. To schedule an appointment, call 315-236-3032.

Individuals who get vaccinated or boosted will draw for an opportunity to win a $25 gift card from a local business. For additional questions about the clinic, please call 315-343-2161.