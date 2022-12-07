OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In need of a purr-fect holiday event to attend? The annual Home for the Holidays event for the Oswego County Humane Society will take place on Saturday, December 17 at the Oswego Elks Lodge from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Many adoptable animals will be featured at the event, along with over 30 vendors and crafters, and a silent auction.

And if you didn’t think it could get any better, you can get a free photo with the one and only Santa Claus from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.!

The Humane Society encourages people to bring their family and pets to the festive event! If you can’t attend in person, the Humane Society says you can still engage in the fun by entering the pet photo contest or viewing and bidding early on auction items.

This event will be the opposite of ruff!