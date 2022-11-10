OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Humane Society (OCHS) is hosting a pet photo contest that will run online until their Home for the Holidays event on Saturday, December 17 at the Oswego Elks Lodge.

Anyone can submit a photo of their furry best friend or vote on their favorite entry. This weekend is special because there will be a 2 for 1 promotion where every dollar donated gets you two votes from Friday morning, November 11 through Sunday evening, November 13.

There are lots of ways to win while also helping raise money for the animals in need at the Oswego County Humane Society. So far, OCHS has raised $1441 out of their $5000 goal.

The person who receives the most votes on the picture of their pet or pets will receive a $100 gift card to PetSmart.

Then the top dog, cat, or other critter winners will each receive a personalized canvas tote bag with the photos of the four top winners. The top four winners will also be featured on OCHS’s website and Facebook pages.

Additional prizes are rewarded for donations. Anyone who donates $100 towards their pet will receive a personalized coffee mug or mouse pad with their pet’s photo.

The first on the leaderboard currently are dogs Bosco and Bailey, which Bosco is featured using Bailey as a pillow laying down on the floor.

OCHS not only does promotional events to raise money but hosts pet of the weeks newsletters to spotlight a special pet that’s up for adoption. They also host spay and neuter clinics as well as humane education.

If you’re interested in adopting a pet at the humane society, you can fill out this application before heading to the Humane society located on 29 West Seneca Street in Oswego.