Oswego Humane Society Pet of the Week: Lyla

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego Humane society has just announced their pet of the week- the lovable cat Lyla. According to the humane society, she loves people, and is good with kids, dogs, other cats, and even ferrets.

Lyla is very affectionate, and needs a family who can provide lots of head scratches and belly rubs. She is about 7 months old and is spayed.

If you are interested in adopting Lyla or any other pets that the humane society has to offer, visit their website at oswegohumane.org to download an application. Lyla’s adoption page can be found here.