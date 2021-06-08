Oswego Humane Society’s ‘Shop & Play’ raffle returns with variety of local prizes

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Shop & PLay raffle will return this year through the The Oswego Humane Society. Nearly 30 gift cards and prizes will be up for grabs, donated and purchased from local businesses from bowling alleys to cideries.

The winners will be drawn on July 1, and the first person drawn will have their pick of whatever prize they want, then each person drawn will select from the remaining pool of prizes until each one is claimed.

Below is a list of the 28 prizes offered:

2 Burke’s Home Center $25 gift certificates

Blue Moon Grill- $20 gift card

Green Planet Grocery- $20 gift certificate

Canale’s Restaurant- $25 gift card

2 Hardware Café (Fair Haven)- $50 gift cards

The Cidery, (Fair Haven)- $50 gift card

Bayview Wellness Center- 1 Hour Massage gift card

2 Kristen’s Kitchen, Battle Island Golf Course- $40 gift cards

Clarion Hotel-Overnight stay & $30 gift card at G.S. Steamers Restaurant

2 Price Chopper- $50 Gift certificates

1 case mixed white wine (12 bottles)

Walmart- $100 gift card

Murdock’s- Hiking backpack with People & Dog accessories

PetSmart- $25 gift card

Subway- $25 gift card

Ontario Orchards- $25 gift card

Lighthouse Lanes- $25 gift card

Stewart’s Shops- $50 gift card

Google Play- $25

Visa Gift Card- $50

McDonalds- 2x One extra value meal or happy meal

Gibby’s Irish Pub- $50 in drink chips

Woodchuck Saloon- $25 gift certificate

The River’s End Bookstore- $25 gift card

Raffle tickets can be purchased for S1 each in the Oswego Humane Society office, online, or by calling 315-207-1070. Visit the Humane Society’s website for more details and to view the most up to date list of items.