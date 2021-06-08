Oswego Humane Society’s ‘Shop & Play’ raffle returns with variety of local prizes

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Shop & PLay raffle will return this year through the The Oswego Humane Society. Nearly 30 gift cards and prizes will be up for grabs, donated and purchased from local businesses from bowling alleys to cideries.
The winners will be drawn on July 1, and the first person drawn will have their pick of whatever prize they want, then each person drawn will select from the remaining pool of prizes until each one is claimed.
Below is a list of the 28 prizes offered:
- 2 Burke’s Home Center $25 gift certificates
- Blue Moon Grill- $20 gift card
- Green Planet Grocery- $20 gift certificate
- Canale’s Restaurant- $25 gift card
- 2 Hardware Café (Fair Haven)- $50 gift cards
- The Cidery, (Fair Haven)- $50 gift card
- Bayview Wellness Center- 1 Hour Massage gift card
- 2 Kristen’s Kitchen, Battle Island Golf Course- $40 gift cards
- Clarion Hotel-Overnight stay & $30 gift card at G.S. Steamers Restaurant
- 2 Price Chopper- $50 Gift certificates
- 1 case mixed white wine (12 bottles)
- Walmart- $100 gift card
- Murdock’s- Hiking backpack with People & Dog accessories
- PetSmart- $25 gift card
- Subway- $25 gift card
- Ontario Orchards- $25 gift card
- Lighthouse Lanes- $25 gift card
- Stewart’s Shops- $50 gift card
- Google Play- $25
- Visa Gift Card- $50
- McDonalds- 2x One extra value meal or happy meal
- Gibby’s Irish Pub- $50 in drink chips
- Woodchuck Saloon- $25 gift certificate
- The River’s End Bookstore- $25 gift card
Raffle tickets can be purchased for S1 each in the Oswego Humane Society office, online, or by calling 315-207-1070. Visit the Humane Society’s website for more details and to view the most up to date list of items.