Oswego ice skating rinks to open and remain free this season

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego announced Wednesday that James P. Cullinan Rink and the Anthony J. Crisafulli Rink will open this season and remain free to the public.

Back in 2018, Mayor Billy Barlow and the Oswego Common Council waived the entry fee and expanded the hours of operations to the rink, but due to the pandemic in 2020, Cullinan Ice Rink was shutdown.

“I’m happy to continue expanding the hours of operation for public skating to give more Oswego families the opportunity to get out and be active during the winter months with a fun, free activity,” said Mayor Billy Barlow.

Hours of Operation

James P. Cullinan Rink

Tuesday- 6:00pm-7:00pm

Friday – 8:30pm-10:30pm

Saturday – 6:00pm-8:00pm

Sunday – 6:00pm – 10:00pm

Anthony J. Crisafulli Rink

Saturday – 7:30pm – 10:30pm

⛸Free public and family skate will open for the season on November 2nd. We’ve extended the hours and will be using both rinks for public skate to improve accessibility so more residents and families can have the opportunity to enjoy the ice. Happy skating!⛸ pic.twitter.com/AfHzAmb5OJ — Billy Barlow (@MayorBarlow) October 27, 2021

The James P. Cullinan Rink is located at 281 West Fifth Street. The Anthony J. Crisafulli Rink is located at 32 Fort Ontario Road. Attendees must bring their own skates. Ice rentals are also available for parties and private events for $150 an hour.

For additional information or questions concerning public skating sessions, call the Oswego Department of Public Works at 315-342-8167.