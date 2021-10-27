Oswego ice skating rinks to open and remain free this season

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego announced Wednesday that James P. Cullinan Rink and the Anthony J. Crisafulli Rink will open this season and remain free to the public. 

Back in 2018, Mayor Billy Barlow and the Oswego Common Council waived the entry fee and expanded the hours of operations to the rink, but due to the pandemic in 2020, Cullinan Ice Rink was shutdown. 

“I’m happy to continue expanding the hours of operation for public skating to give more Oswego families the opportunity to get out and be active during the winter months with a fun, free activity,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. 

Hours of Operation 

James P. Cullinan Rink 

  • Tuesday- 6:00pm-7:00pm 
  • Friday – 8:30pm-10:30pm 
  • Saturday – 6:00pm-8:00pm 
  • Sunday – 6:00pm – 10:00pm 

Anthony J. Crisafulli Rink 

  • Saturday – 7:30pm – 10:30pm 

The James P. Cullinan Rink is located at 281 West Fifth Street. The Anthony J. Crisafulli Rink is located at 32 Fort Ontario Road. Attendees must bring their own skates. Ice rentals are also available for parties and private events for $150 an hour.  

For additional information or questions concerning public skating sessions, call the Oswego Department of Public Works at 315-342-8167. 

