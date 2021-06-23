Oswego implements a texting communication tool for city residents to connect with city government

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced on Wednesday that a new communication system called TextMyGov is available to city residents.

He said the system is available to assist with gathering information from city government, submitting complaints, and providing easy access to city documents, licensing, permits, and other information.

It is a smartphone based messaging system developed to open lines of communication between government agencies and citizens.

People can ask questions, file complaints, or seek information and receive immediate responses in the form of links to documents, contact information or confirmation of submitted complaints, the mayor wrote in a press release.

The system is free to city residents and available 24/7. The phone number residents should text is 1-315-602-2900.

The TextMyGov messaging system was approved by the Oswego Common Council earlier this year and costs the city approximately $5,000 a year, the mayor says.