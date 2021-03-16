Oswego K-9 Crixus retires after 7 years of service

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego Police are wishing K-9 Crixus a happy retirement after 7 years of dedicated service on the force.

Crixus, a 9-year-old Dutch Shephard, joined the force in July 2013 as a certified in patrol and narcotics detection canine. He’s contributed to the apprehension of several suspects and locating missing people.

“Crixus has been a tremendous asset to the Oswego Police Department, assisting with various different duties while protecting Oswego residents and our police officers. I thank him for his dedicated service to our community and wish him rest and relaxation in his retirement,” said Mayor Billy Barlow.

One of Crixus’ primary roles throughout his career was his duties as a narcotics detection canine. He’s assisted in the seizure of marijuana, cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl in multiple cases throughout Oswego and Onondaga Counties.

K-9 Crixus has worked with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, City of Fulton Police, Oswego County Drug Task Force, New York State Parole, New York State Police, New York Office of the Attorney General, Pulaski Police, and the Central Square Police Department.

Chief of the Oswego Police Department, Phil Cady, said: “On behalf of the Oswego Police Department we thank Crixus for his service and wish him much health and happiness in his well-deserved retirement.”

Crixus will continue to assist his longtime handler, Investigator Jim LaDue, in the office to keep busy in retirement. The Oswego Police Department has a second K-9 named Luke and plans to train Crixus’ replacement in the near future.