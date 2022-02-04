Oswego kicks off “On the Canals” this weekend with free snowshoeing

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego’s new program, “On the Canals,” kicks off this weekend with Snowshoe & Book, the first of three free excursions available to the community.

Snowshoe & Book is a free, guide-led snowshoe experience for anyone ages 8 and older. The tour starts and ends at the Oswego Expeditions headquarters and takes participants across the snow-swept banks of the Oswego Canal. At the end of the excursion, participants will get a $10 gift certificate towards the purchase of a new book at the River’s End Bookstore, where they can learn more about Arctic explorers or the history of the Oswego Canal.

The event is held on February 5, 6, 12, 13,19, and 20 and has excursions at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 4 p.m. Snowshoes and trekking shoes will be provided.

The other excursions involved in the “On the Canals” program include Kids on the Canal and Full Moon Snowshoe Trek.

Kids on the Canal, the second excursion, runs from February 21 to February 27 and has events at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 2 p.m. For ages 6 and above, the excursion is a guided snowshoe experience that takes place during the February winter break. Trained guides from Oswego Expeditions will teach children about the exciting winter sport of snowshoeing. Snowshoes and hot cocoa will be provided.

The third excursion, Full Moon Snowshoe trek, is a one-night-only event that takes place during the full moon of February 16. There will be a trek along the Oswego Canal for anyone 12 and older at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Snowshoes and trekking poles will be provided.