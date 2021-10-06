Oswego kids from three elementary schools participate in National Walk & Bike to School Day

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wednesday was National Walk and Bike to School Day, and for the fifth year in a row, several organizations helped walk kids to school from three elementary schools.

Kids, teachers, and staff from Kingsford Park Elementary School, Charles E. Riley Elementary School and Trinity Catholic Elementary walked to school for the event through the Oswego County Traffic Safety Board. The event is aimed to promote pedestrian safety as well as healthy walking habits for kids.

Other agencies joined the walk too, including Oswego State University Police, New York State Police, Oswego City Police, United States Border Patrol, Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Oswego City Fire Department, Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, I Heart Oswego and Oswego City Mayor Billy Barlow.