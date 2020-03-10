Oswego looks to improve waterfront, neighborhoods and more in 2020

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Oswego is looking to have a transformative year in 2020.

Monday, Mayor Billy Barlow gave his State of the City address and outlined his plan for the coming year.

During the address, Barlow discussed the upcoming waterfront projects to improve Wright’s Landing Marina, resiliency and economic development projects as part of New York State’s REDI program, he announced construction of a $17 million housing development on Oswego’s east side as part of Oswego’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, and elaborated on the opportunity to build on recent success to keep the Oswego community progressing forward.

“The last four years have been filled with accomplishments and undeniable progress, and it is our responsibility to carry the momentum for another four years, building on our work and compounding our success. We must do this while confronting our remaining challenges head on. Tonight I’ll discuss the agenda that I believe will move this community forward, building on our successes, set our goals for 2020 and lay the ground work to tackle those challenges,” Barlow said.

Barlow rolled out the following initiatives Monday.

Capitalizing on the Waterfront

-Fuel availability coming to Wright’s Landing Marina for public boating community.

-Opening of a boater access center, including kiosks, welcome room, ADA bathrooms

-Renovation of existing restroom facilities, including full ADA access.

-$12.6 million Wright’s Landing & International Pier REDI projects to begin in July

-New Lakeside Park and small boat ramp coming to East 10 ½ Street.

Wright’s Landing experiences historic flooding in 2019. It closed for several weeks.

Open for Business

-Reduce cost of all building permits and permitting fees by 50 percent.

-Pass “Wage Theft Prevention” legislation to prevent wage theft on large construction projects, ensure workers are treated fairly and paid properly.

-Re-vamp plumbing and electrical licensing process for more transparency, fairness.

Investing in Law Enforcement

-Create Neighborhood Engagement Team, permanently assigning officers to community patrols.

-Add another investigator position to meet NYS “Bail Reform” requirements.

-Immediate $10,000 increase in funding contribution to Oswego County Drug Task Force.

-Funding for an additional K-9 Unit.

-Apply for Community Policing grant for two more positions to be assigned to Drug Task Force and Neighborhood Engagement Team for more community patrols.

Barlow and Oswego County District Attorney Greg Oakes helps a meeting two weeks ago to discuss the impacts of new bail reform and discovery laws in New York.

Protecting Neighborhoods

-Launch city organized community-wide clean up program in neighborhoods.

-Eliminate use of plywood for boarding of windows, doors and other code violations

-Prohibit “For Rent” signs from residential neighborhoods.

-Make city property sale process permanent.

The city has been pushing to clean up neighborhoods.

Improving Parks

-Renovate Shapiro Park Street Hockey Rink, re-name and dedicate to Jack R. Bobbett.

-Bring an interactive building mural next to new Water Street Square Pocket Park.

Jack Bobbett was killed last summer after being hit by a vehicle on Bridge Street.

