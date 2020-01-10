Oswego man accused of sending minors inappropriate material on SnapChat

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego man is facing charges for sending inappropriate material to minors on a social media platform.
Matthew Moody, 31, of Oswego, has been charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and a charge of disseminating indecent material to a minor after an investigation revealed he was sending minors videos and images of inappropriate things on SnapChat.
Moody was arraigned in Oswego County court.
