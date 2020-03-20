Oswego man arrested for allegedly using counterfeit money

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego man has been arrested for allegedly using counterfeit money at a local business in February.

The Oswego Police Department announced on Thursday that Richard Szymanski, 42 of Oswego, was arrested for allegedly possessing and using bills at a local business that he knew were counterfeit.

A local business in Oswego reported that someone had purchased items using counterfeit money on February 26.

After an investigation by the Oswego Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, Szymanski was arrested one day later on February 27.

Szymanski faces charges of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the first degree, a class C felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Szymanski was remanded on a separate matter to the Oswego county Jail on a NYS Parole Warrant.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident or has other information regarding counterfeit currency is encouraged to contact the Oswego Police Department at (315) 342-8120.

