OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego man has been arrested for allegedly using counterfeit money at a local business in February.
The Oswego Police Department announced on Thursday that Richard Szymanski, 42 of Oswego, was arrested for allegedly possessing and using bills at a local business that he knew were counterfeit.
A local business in Oswego reported that someone had purchased items using counterfeit money on February 26.
After an investigation by the Oswego Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, Szymanski was arrested one day later on February 27.
Szymanski faces charges of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the first degree, a class C felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Szymanski was remanded on a separate matter to the Oswego county Jail on a NYS Parole Warrant.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident or has other information regarding counterfeit currency is encouraged to contact the Oswego Police Department at (315) 342-8120.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Cayuga Co. Office Building closed to public until further notice
- 42 people being monitored in Oswego Co. for possible coronavirus exposure
- ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 19, 2020
- Oswego man arrested for allegedly using counterfeit money
- Man who works at Hancock Airport tests positive for coronavirus, investigation already complete
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App