Oswego man arrested for sexual exploitation of a child was employed as a school bus driver

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Frederick J. Haresign, 61 of Oswego, N.Y. was arrested on Thursday following a federal criminal complaint that charged him with sexual exploitation of a child, an announcement made by Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon, and Kevin M. Kelly, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) at the Buffalo Field Office.

Haresign was employed as a school bus driver, and according to the Department of Justice, he is being investigated for allegedly exploiting a child that rode his bus by exchanging nicotine, cash, and other gifts for sexually explicit self-images and videos provided by the child.

Upon learning of this investigation, the company that employed Haresign removed him from active service as a bus driver and has since terminated his employment.

The case is being investigated by The Department of Homeland Security Investigations and New York State Police: Fulton Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The charge against Haresign carries a minimum sentence of 15 years and maximum of 30 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, a term of supervised release of at least five years and up to life, and registration as a sex offender.

Haresign appeared before United States Magistrate Judge Miroslav Lovric for an initial appearance on Thursday and was detained pending further proceedings. As it stands, this charge is just an accusation, according to the Department of Justice.