OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –On December 7, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Colton Duell, of New Haven.

Duell was charged with Sexual Abuse in the first degree, Strangulation in the second degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree and Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the third degree.

Back on November 28, a victim came forward and said that she was sexually assaulted by Duell.

During that time, a search was done inside of Duell’s home. From that, police found 1,500 bags of heroin, which tested positive for fentanyl, in Duell’s possession.

Duell was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court and remanded to Oswego County Jail instead of $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond. An order of protection was issued for the victim in this crime.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office is asking any other victims of Duell, who has an alias of Colton Cravensworth, or anyone with more information to please contact the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 349-3411.

This incident is still under investigation.