OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 23-year-old man was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon after he was found illegally possessing an AR-15, according to Oswego City Police Department.

On December 1 at around 12:13 p.m., Oswego City Police Department officers responded to a complaint of a man sleeping in a vehicle that was blocking the intersection at W 2nd St./W Schuyler St.

After the officers arrived, they found a man who was asleep sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and noticed a pistol between his legs. According to officers, 23-year-old Jace Eastman of Oswego was removed from the vehicles without incident.

As a result, officers conducted an investigation and found out that Eastman did not have a valid pistol permit for the handgun and was in possession of a controlled substance that was not prescribed to him.

A search warrant was then executed by investigators with the Oswego City Drug Task Force at Eastman’s house with the assistance of the Oswego Police Department and the Oswego County Drug Task force.

Investigators found a modified AR-15 rifle and several large-capacity ammunition magazines at the home. According to police, the items were seized as they were determined to be unlawful to possess.

Eastman was then charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree, a class C felony

Unlawful Possession of an Ammunition Feeding Device, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree, a class A misdemeanor

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree, a class D felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree, a class D felony

Eastman was processed at the Oswego Police Department and arraigned in Oswego County Central Arraignment Part Court. Eastman was then released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to return to Oswego City court on December 22 at 9:30 a.m.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

This investigation is ongoing.