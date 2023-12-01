CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 20-year-old Oswego man is accused of manslaughter in the death of a 21-year-old Hermon man on October 29.

New York State Police charged Jaydion Carrow with first-degree manslaughter in the death of Joshua Guzman on Thursday, November 30.

Guzman died as a result of sustained head injuries resulting from alleged physical altercations. He was taken to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, but died on October 30.

An autopsy determined the cause of death to be multiple blunt force injuries to the head.

Carrow was arraigned in the Town of Canton Court where he was released under the supervision of probation. He is scheduled to re-appear in the Town of Canton Court at 1:30 p.m. on January 22, 2024.