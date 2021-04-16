Oswego man convicted in 2018 road rage shooting incident

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego man who was indicted for shooting a victim multiple times during a road rage incident back in 2018 has been convicted.

On Thursday, a jury convicted Thomas Schrader of attempted murder in the second degree and assault in the first degree.

Schrader was charged in October of 2018 for an incident where the prosecution says he intentionally shot a victim multiple times which resulted in the victim being paralyzed.

It’s not believed the two men knew each other but got into a physical altercation as a result of a traffic encounter.

The trial was originally scheduled in April 2020 but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

No date has been set for sentencing. Schrader could a minimum sentence of 5 years or a maximum of up to 25 years in state prison.