OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego man is facing burglary charges after allegedly breaking into the Pit Stop in the Town of Scriba back in December 2019.
Zachary Gushlaw, 23, of Oswego, was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and petit larceny on July 22 after an investigation into a burglary complaint.
It is alleged that Gushlaw used a hammer to break the glass door of the Pit Stop. Gushlaw then allegedly jumped over the counter and took cigarettes.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Rome Police investigating possible shots fired call
- Newsfeed Now: Behind the scenes of News Nation
- Oswego man facing burglary charges after using hammer to break glass door
- Second stimulus: What has to happen for $1,200 checks to be approved
- Portion of Cardner Road in Pompey to close for bridge repairs
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App