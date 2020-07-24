Oswego man facing burglary charges after using hammer to break glass door

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego man is facing burglary charges after allegedly breaking into the Pit Stop in the Town of Scriba back in December 2019.

Zachary Gushlaw, 23, of Oswego, was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and petit larceny on July 22 after an investigation into a burglary complaint.

It is alleged that Gushlaw used a hammer to break the glass door of the Pit Stop. Gushlaw then allegedly jumped over the counter and took cigarettes.