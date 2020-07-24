Oswego man facing burglary charges after using hammer to break glass door

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego man is facing burglary charges after allegedly breaking into the Pit Stop in the Town of Scriba back in December 2019.

Zachary Gushlaw, 23, of Oswego, was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and petit larceny on July 22 after an investigation into a burglary complaint.

It is alleged that Gushlaw used a hammer to break the glass door of the Pit Stop. Gushlaw then allegedly jumped over the counter and took cigarettes.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected