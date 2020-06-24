Oswego man facing federal charges of distributing child pornography

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego man is facing federal charges of distributing and possessing child pornography.

Richard Alvarado, 26, of Oswego, is accused of distributing child pornography through a group messaging application on his cell phone.

According to a criminal complaint, on February 29, 2020, Alvarado distributed videos of child pornography through a group messaging application, including video files depicting sexual conduct with children.

An FBI investigation later found multiple videos and images of child pornography on Alvarado’s cell phone.

This case is being investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force, which includes members of the New York State Police.

If convicted, Alvarado faces at least 5 years and up to 20 years in prison, a term of post-release supervision of at least 5 years and up to life, and a fine of up to $250,000.