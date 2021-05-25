Oswego man facing life in prison for 6 felonies including breaking into home of Army National Guard member

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police say an Oswego County man was convicted of his sixth felony on Tuesday. Raymond Newton was convicted on burglary charges in connection to an incident back in March of last year. 

According to police, he broke into the home of an Army National Guard member who was stationed in New York City to help with the state’s response to the pandemic. 

Newton has five prior felony convictions, including violent offenses against women. Due to those prior convictions, he is now facing a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

He will be back in court to receive his sentence on June 24. 

