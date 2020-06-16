Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Oswego man facing robbery, assault charges

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego man is facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting and robbing another man. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on stairs near West Linear Park. 

Adam G. Bishop, 42,  got into an argument with the victim that then turned physical and seriously injured the victim. Bishop allegedly also stole an undisclosed amount of money from the victim.

The victim is in critical condition at the hospital.

Bishop has been charged with assault in the first degree and robbery in the first degree. He was arraigned and remanded to Oswego County Jail.

If anyone has any information on the incident, they can call the Oswego Police Department at (315) 342-8120.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected