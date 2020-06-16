Oswego man facing robbery, assault charges

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego man is facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting and robbing another man. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on stairs near West Linear Park.

Adam G. Bishop, 42, got into an argument with the victim that then turned physical and seriously injured the victim. Bishop allegedly also stole an undisclosed amount of money from the victim.

The victim is in critical condition at the hospital.

Bishop has been charged with assault in the first degree and robbery in the first degree. He was arraigned and remanded to Oswego County Jail.

If anyone has any information on the incident, they can call the Oswego Police Department at (315) 342-8120.