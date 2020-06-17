Oswego man facing sex abuse charge

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego man has been charged with sex abuse.
Franklin N. Pryor, 77, of Oswego, was charged on Tuesday with sex abuse in the first degree after an investigation that was reported to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department. The alleged incident happened on May 22 in the Town of New Haven.
Pryor was arraigned and is scheduled to appear in the Town of New Haven Court at a later date.
