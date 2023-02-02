OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego man is facing up to 22 years in prison for Attempted Murder back in June 2021, according to the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office.

Marcus Miller of Oswego appeared before the Honorable Karen Brandt Brown for sentencing after a trial jury convicted him on November 21, 2022, for the following:

One county of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree

One count of Attempted Assault in the First Degree

One count of Assault in the Second Degree

One count of Petit Larceny

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

On Thursday, February 2, 2023, Judge Brandt Brown sentenced Miller to the following:

22 years along with five years post-release supervision on the Attempted Murder in the Second Degree conviction

15 years, along with five years post-release supervision on the Attempted Assault in the First Degree conviction

Seven years, along with five years post-release supervision on the Assault in the Second Degree conviction

One year on the Petit Larceny conviction

Three-a-half to seven years on the Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree conviction

According to the District Attorney’s Office, all of the sentences will run concurrently.

In the first two counts, the jury found Miller guilty of stabbing a victim repeatedly in the abdomen and slashing the victim’s neck, stealing the victim’s cell phone, and possessing a knife with the intent to use it against the victim. The attack happened on the night of June 11 and 12, 2021 in the Town of Oswego.

Miller also had four prior felony convictions.

Chief Assistant DA Moody said the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office held a thorough and exhaustive investigation which was led by Inv. Andrew English.