Oswego Mayor announces Popeye’s coming to city this fall

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has announced that a Popeyes restaurant will be coming to the city later this year.

The chain, owned by Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, Inc. will be located where the old Arby’s was on the corner of State Route 104 and George Street on the city’s east side. There will be a drive-thru with indoor seating available. The opening date is tentatively set for early October 2021 with a grand opening planned in late spring of 2022.