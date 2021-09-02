Oswego mayor announces POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony and Watchfire September 17

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has announced a POW/MIA Recognition Day Watchfire to take place at Fort Ontario through the Oswego-based veterans’ charity, Thank A Service Member, Inc.

Each year, this event takes place on the third Friday of September, to honor service members who never returned from battle. National POW/MIA Recognition Day was established by Congress in 1998 and is one of six days a year the POW/MIA flag can be flown.

Modern-day watchfires stem from a military tradition where fires were started after long battles for the missing to find and reunite with their comrades.

Flag collection boxes have been placed throughout the Oswego community, where people can place their damaged flags to burn at the watchfire. The POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony and Watchfire Event will be held on September 17 at Fort Ontario, and will kick off with a short formal ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

The watchfire starts at dark. For more information about Thank A Service Member, Inc., visit their website, or contact Peter Allen at 315-402-5915 or email at tasm09@gmail.com.