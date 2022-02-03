Oswego mayor announces proposed $850,000 paving plan for 2022, check out the map

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced on Thursday that he is proposing a $850,000 paving plan for the city in the Spring of 2022. Barlow says that the proposed plan favors the east side of the city, repaving frequently used streets.

“I’m hoping to give some extra attention to the east side of the community this year in the paving plan to repave some of the worst roads in the city. As always, we’ll have maximized the amount of CHIPS funding provided to us by the State of New York and will work strategically to get the best bang for our buck, allowing us to pave as much roadway as possible this season,” said Mayor Barlow.

The Oswego City Common Council plans to deliberate the proposed funding for selected streets during the Administrative Services committee meeting at City Hall on Monday, February 7 and 6:30 p.m.

You can see the list of the selected streets and a map outlining the proposed pavings below. You can click on each line to see the street details.